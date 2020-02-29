Women's WT20: Knight shines for England; SA thrash Thailand

Skipper Heather Knight blasted a fluent fifty before spin twins Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone shared five wickets as England registered a 42-run win over Pakistan to strengthen their semi-final bid at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Invited to bat, Heather Knight (62) and Natalie Sciver (36) continued their fine form as England posted 158 for seven. They returned to dismiss Pakistan for 116 for their second successive win and also close their gap on South Africa in Group 'B'. Glenn (3-15) and Ecclestone (2-12) exercised unrelenting control over the Pakistan run-chase as Bismah Maroof's side failed to back up their opening win over the West Indies.

Proteas break India's record

In another match, South Africa clubbed the highest total at a Women's T20 World Cup to crush minnows Thailand by a massive 113 runs and stay on track for a place in the semi-finals. Skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss here and opted to bat, with her team building 195 for three, anchored by powerful opener Lizelle Lee's 101.

It was the biggest score in the tournament's history, beating India's 194 for five against New Zealand in Providence in 2018. In reply, Thailand were all out for 82 with South Africa bagging a hat-trick off Shabnim Ismail's bowling, although one was a run-out.

