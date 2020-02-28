Women's WT20: Three cheers, girls!

India entered the semi-finals of the women's T20 World Cup after Shafali Verma's 34-ball 46 followed by a superlative performance from the bowlers helped the team notch up a narrow three-run win over New Zealand here on Thursday.

Put into bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight in the Group A match with Shafali top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Taniya Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23. They, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six and register their third successive win in the tournament and seal a Last Four spot.

With this win, India topped Group A, having beaten Australia and Bangladesh in their last two outing. "It is a great feeling when your team is performing like that," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match.



India opener Shafali Verma en route her quickfire 46 against New Zealand yesterday. Pic/AFP

Skipper unhappy

"We committed the same mistakes. We got a good start in the first 10 overs but didn't carry the momentum. We bowled well in patches and some times, we were not up to the mark. We have to focus on those areas," she added. Defending a below-par total, India introduced spin straight away but Deepti Sharma bled 12 runs with opener Rachel Priest (12) hitting her for two boundaries. But experienced pacer Shikha Pandey removed Priest in the next over when she had her caught at mid wicket.

With Shikha and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowling in tandem, New Zealand played with caution to reach 28 for one. Back into the attack, Deepti then cleaned up Bates with a beauty of a delivery as New Zealand slipped to 30 for two. Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav then mounted the pressure on the Kiwis and soon the Black Caps were 34 for 3 when the former dismissed skipper Sophie Devine (14). Maddy Green (24) and Katey Martin (25) then tried to resurrect the innings with a 36-ball 43-run stand.

However, Gayakwad returned to remove Green, who danced down the pitch only to end up with an outside edge as Bhatia did the rest. Radha then dismissed Martin to leave New Zealand at 90 for 5 in 16.3 overs. Needing 44 off 21 balls, Amelia Kerr (34) blasted four boundaries to accumulate 18 runs in the penultimate over bowled by Poonam to bring the equation down to 16 off six balls. In the final over, Heyley Jensen (11) and Kerr cracked a four each but Shikha held her nerves to ensure India's win.

Shafali fires again

Earlier, Shafali, 16, provided the fireworks as India scored 49 for one in the powerplay overs. But they lost six wickets for 43 runs to squander the good start. Smriti Mandhana (11) departed early but Shafali and Taniya (23) added 51 runs for the second wicket.

