Search

Wonder why 24/7 is more than a date for city? Mumbai Police answers

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 11:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In their latest post, the Mumbai police said they are always there to help people in need and keep the city safe

The pictures shared by Mumbai Police department on Twitter and Instagram
The pictures shared by Mumbai Police department on Twitter and Instagram

After giving a funky twist to the 2014 hit song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, the Mumbai Police is back again with yet another post. From sharing advisories to drive home essential messages about COVID-19 to punishing those defying lockdown norms, the Mumbai police have been serving the citizens selflessly 24x7.

And their latest post explains why 24/7 is more than a date to them. The Mumbai Police department said they are always there to help people in need and keep the city safe.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) onJul 23, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai police shared a picture of cops on Segway electric scooters with text reading, "24-7 on duty for the 24-7 city!" While sharing the post, they said, "24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst."

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 23,000 likes. One user said, "All heroes don't wear capes and Mumbai Police shall always be No. 1 heroes for we Mumbaikars", while another wrote, "Thank you for keeping us safe during this tough times."

Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think of Mumbai Police's 24-7 post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK