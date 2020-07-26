Wonder why 24/7 is more than a date for city? Mumbai Police answers

The pictures shared by Mumbai Police department on Twitter and Instagram

After giving a funky twist to the 2014 hit song Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, the Mumbai Police is back again with yet another post. From sharing advisories to drive home essential messages about COVID-19 to punishing those defying lockdown norms, the Mumbai police have been serving the citizens selflessly 24x7.

And their latest post explains why 24/7 is more than a date to them. The Mumbai Police department said they are always there to help people in need and keep the city safe.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai police shared a picture of cops on Segway electric scooters with text reading, "24-7 on duty for the 24-7 city!" While sharing the post, they said, "24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst."

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 23,000 likes. One user said, "All heroes don't wear capes and Mumbai Police shall always be No. 1 heroes for we Mumbaikars", while another wrote, "Thank you for keeping us safe during this tough times."

Here are some of the reactions:

Thank you @MumbaiPolice ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ for keeping us safe during this tough timeshttps://t.co/swe9X8KkpN — Jitu ðÂÂÂ§¢ (@jituk9) July 24, 2020

WOW congratulations to Mumbai Police, its comfortable, despite heat patrolling gets easy, less tiring, the only problem can come while chasing a runaway culprit, but good progress & comfort for patrolling police — AstâÂÂÂ¹o GuâÂÂÂ¹u HââÂÂÂ¹âÂÂÂ¹Y (@Harry1405) July 24, 2020

Heartly salute u work 24*7 to save us... Tq tc all force — Suraj Singh Rajput (@itssr) July 24, 2020

We love you all Mumbai police...

We respect all of you @MumbaiPolice — Insaf (@Justicekhan_mum) July 24, 2020

Well Played — Mayur Merai (@mayurmerai) July 24, 2020

What do you think of Mumbai Police's 24-7 post?

