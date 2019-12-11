Wonder Woman 2 shoot left Gal Gadot knackered

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 1984 was more physically gruelling for her than its 2017 predecessor, and she suffered many spine injuries during the making of the film. Gadot is back as the titular superhero with the new film that is set in the '80s, taking a time leap of over 60 years. Patty Jenkins is also back as the director, and so is Chris Pine, who reprises his role of Steve Trevor.

Gadot said the entire shoot was hard but believes it was all "worth it". "I have found myself with many different spine injuries because shooting this movie [was tough]. But, at the same time, it was worth it," she said. Speaking at the Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Gadot said she has forged a close bond with Jenkins, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "She's one of my closest friends and it's hard for me to say no to her. Also, she has a great will."

Wonder Woman 1984, which also features Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, will hit theatres worldwide in June next year.

