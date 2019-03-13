'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot is all praise for 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson

hollywood

Brie Larson starrer 'Captain Marvel' recently hit theatres and managed to gather a lot of appreciation from across the world.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Brie Larson in Captain Marvel

'Wonder woman' Gal Gadot recently took to social media to celebrate the outstanding success of 'Captain Marvel' and this is what we call sisterhood, one for all and all for one.

Brie Larson starrer 'Captain Marvel' recently hit theatres and managed to gather a lot of appreciation from across the world. To make things even more special, over the weekend the film made the biggest worldwide box office debut for a female-led film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, surpassing 2017's Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

While the Marvel film managed to break the record of DC's 'Wonder Woman' and it seems like for the ladies, this is much more than the competition. It is about celebrating women empowerment.

Taking to her Instagram story, Gadot posted an animated image of herself standing alongside Brie Larson character, arm in arm, and wrote, "I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats."

Shortly after the film was released on March 8, it managed to come up as the second largest opening for a comic book movie behind 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

