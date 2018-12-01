'Wonder Woman' Hazel wishes 'Batman' Yuvi on their 2nd wedding anniversary

cricket

Meanwhile, Yuvraj wrote: "We made it to 2 years pulling each other's leg, standing up for each other in good and bad times !. Many more to go. happy anniversary biwi."

Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech

India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday with Hazel posting this picture and a cheeky message for her husband on social media.

"My partner in life and my partner in fighting Crime....!! These two years have taught us how to stick together through good times and bad and I'm so proud of Us! Happy 2nd Anniversary Batman, love your WonderWoman @yuvisofficial," she wrote.

