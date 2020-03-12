Wonder women

People say that a woman's work is never done but won't tell if it will, ever, be recognised. To ponder on the contributions of women to the history of the United States, in 1986, the not-for-profit National Women's History Project petitioned the US Congress for an annual celebration.

Women's History Month is now observed around the world, highlighting their achievements and sparking conversation on equal representation in history books. Closer home, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) has been showcasing fascinating women-centric pieces from its collection on social media. So, it's time to head to museums in the city to discover more such pieces and further the dialogue.

CSMVS

Between 1947 and 1949, noted painter Li Gotami and her husband Anagarika Govinda went on expeditions to central and western Tibet. They drew, painted and photographed local life, before the Chinese occupation of Tibet. Gotami's photographs run as a slideshow at the museum's Himalayan Art Gallery, where two of her frescoes, including Buddha with Five Ascetics (above) are also on display

Available on the museum's Google Arts and Culture page, Manjula Naran Shamaria's embroidered piece titled Earthquake is centred on Bhuj's 2001 earthquake, which claimed the lives of over 9,000 women.

At CSMVS, MG Road, Fort.

Log on to instagram.com/csmvsmumbai

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum

The permanent collection of clay models and dioramas transport you to late 19th -early 20th century Bombay and were commissioned for the museum in the early 20th century. "They represent craftspeople across India, including women, whose labour and role in different crafts often goes unrecognised. Inspired by this, we curate exhibitions and programmes that discuss feminism, gender equality, and contemporary issues," says Tasneem Mehta, honorary director and managing trustee of the museum

The museum library collection has a rare book titled Women in India authored by British political agent Otto Rothfeld and published in 1920 that comprises beautiful coloured illustrations by the eminent painter Rao Bahadur MV Dhurandhar. Some prints can also be accessed on the museum's Google Arts and Culture page

At the Industrial Art Gallery, spot Ragamala miniatures, inspired by musical modes ie ragas and raginis. Each raga represented a mood depicting the time of day as per a story, which had a hero and heroine. The Todi ragini, for instance, shows a young woman waiting for her love in the forest, surrounded by deer

At Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Log on to instagram.com/bdlmuseum

