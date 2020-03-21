Wondering if Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke up? Here's your answer

Celebrities' lives and relationships are always under the radar. One misstep, and you can read all about it in the media. That is what happened when Ranbir Kapoor wasn't seen around at Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations on March 15. News of a breakup started doing the rounds too. Well, which boyfriend would miss out on his girlfriend's birthday party, we're quick to think. But it seems like all our fears were unfounded as Alia Bhatt has very smartly put the breakup rumours to rest.

In a post shared by Alia on Instagram, we can see the pretty actress at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, looking out at the world and at the sunset. The photo is apparently clicked by none other than 'RK', aka Ranbir Kapoor.

Here's what Alia Bhatt shared, "stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK" Well, isn't that adorable?

This beautiful picture of Alia Bhatt looking out at the beautiful sunset was clicked by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and if this isn't proof that they're still together and going strong, then we don't know what is!

Alia's to-be mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, commented on the post with a heart emoji. Alia's sister, Shaheen, also commented on the post saying, "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then", while Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan wrote, "Training my bf to be more like yours!"

Now that the rumours have finally been shot down, we hope Alia and Ranbir are staying safe and indoors and taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates