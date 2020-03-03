Wood-pecker fights with snake to save her eggs in chilling video

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda

Mothers are the ones who put their lives at risk to protest their children. A viral video of a mother wood-pecker putting up a brave fight with a snake to save her children has been making rounds on social media, proves it so.

The video, posted by IFS Susanta Nanda, shows the wood-pecker furiously pecking a hole inside a tree, only for a snake to come out of it and attack the bird. The wood-pecker continues to attack her and throw her down but the bird doesn’t budge and flies back at the snake to put up a harder fight.

The caption of the video says, “All the forces on this planet, will never beat that of a mothers love. (sic)

Wood pecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snakeðð» pic.twitter.com/mvBo7OWN74 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 1, 2020

The video posted on Sunday, has received more than 16,400 views with 1,200 likes and was retweeted 352 times. In the comments received for the video, while many praise the mother bird’s courage, some were anxious to know the outcome of the fight.

There is NO Match for Mothers Love in this World.



Mother is the Greatest Gift of God. — Ram (@Ramaswamie) March 2, 2020

Ohh god.. i got some scary feeling ð£ð£ nd i can't stop my tears while seeing this.. ð¢ — sravani (@sravani950570) March 2, 2020

I felt to save the bird from that snake.

But what did in the last happened? — Allen Wilson (@allenwils) March 3, 2020

She got bites..!! What happened at the end?? Did she save her kids? — Rakshith naik (@rakshit_n) March 3, 2020

Did she succeed in her mission? — Ramesh Raina (@raina_kp) March 1, 2020

What do you think of the video?

