Search

Wood-pecker fights with snake to save her eggs in chilling video

Published: Mar 03, 2020, 17:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video shows the wood-pecker furiously pecking a hole inside a tree, only for a snake to come out of it and attack the bird

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda
A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda

Mothers are the ones who put their lives at risk to protest their children. A viral video of a mother wood-pecker putting up a brave fight with a snake to save her children has been making rounds on social media, proves it so.

The video, posted by IFS Susanta Nanda, shows the wood-pecker furiously pecking a hole inside a tree, only for a snake to come out of it and attack the bird. The wood-pecker continues to attack her  and throw her down but the bird doesn’t budge and flies back at the snake to put up a harder fight.

The caption of the video says, “All the forces  on this planet, will never beat that of a mothers love. (sic)

The video posted on Sunday, has received more than 16,400 views with 1,200 likes and was retweeted 352 times. In the comments received for the video, while many praise the mother bird’s courage, some were anxious to know the outcome of the fight.

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK