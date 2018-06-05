Woody Allen says he should be the 'poster boy' for #MeToo

In an interview on Argentinian news programme Periodismo Para Todos, the writer-director was asked if there was any truth behind the allegation that he sexually abused his daughter



Woody Allen has spoken about his support for the #MeToo movement, saying that he should be its "poster boy". In an interview on Argentinian news programme Periodismo Para Todos, the writer-director was asked if there was any truth behind the allegation that he sexually abused his daughter.

"Of course not, this is just so crazy," he said. "This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue."

The story resurfaced after allegations were made against Harvey Weinstein and other key figures in Hollywood of sexually predatory behaviour. But the actor-director, 82, is frustrated that his name has been used alongside the men accused of misconduct.

He said that the people who have been accused by multiple women shouldn't be equated with him, as he was "only accused by one woman in a child custody case". "I'm a big advocate of the #MeToo movement. I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one has ever suggested any kind of impropriety."

