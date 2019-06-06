Woody Allen's yet untitled rom-com to go on floors in July
Director Woody Allen will shoot his 51st film in Spain this summer with a cast including actors Christoph Waltz and actress Gina Gershon
Director Woody Allen will shoot his 51st film in Spain this summer with a cast including actors Christoph Waltz and actress Gina Gershon.
According to production studio Mediapro, the untitled film, which was first announced in February, will be a "comedy-romance", following a married American couple who attend the San Sebastian film festival only to fall in love with different people.
Filming is set to begin on July 10 in Spain, reports variety.com.
"She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there," the studio confirmed in a statement.
"It is a comedy-romance that resolves itself in a funny but romantic way."
Allen's last film, "A Rainy Day in New York", was shelved by Amazon after the renewed attention to the sexual molestation allegations levelled against Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow.
Allen denied the allegations. Several actors who worked with him in the past have said they would not be interested in working with him again.
"A Rainy Day in New York" will be released in several European territories.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Salman Khan greets fans outside Galaxy apartments on Eid