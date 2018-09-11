Woof! It's a party

things-to-do

Unwind at a dance party that's meant for your canine companions

This weekend, it's time to give your dancing shoes a break, and head to a doggie-themed party. The regular pub scene comes with a twist with the first ever doggy dance party in the city. A popular animal day-care centre is getting a makeover so pet parents can bring in their pooches and poodles for a dance party. If leaving your four-legged friend at home every weekend makes you feel bad, this party might just be for you.

With sparkly lights and disco music to go, the organsiers hope that the fun-filled evening will be enjoyed by both pet and parent, especially since there's a specially created dog beer on offer as well. With therapy dogs also in attendance, your pup is sure to make many new friends.

The yummy menu is sure to make these doggos drool with the ample treats and desserts to end the night with. This dance party is open to all — humans with or without pets of their own. Manali Mohita, a spokesperson for the event says, "We wanted to recreate everything associated with a pub for humans to enjoy with their dogs."

ON September 15, 6 pm to 8 pm

AT The Bark Club, Brik Bunder, Reay Road.

CALL 9930301200

COST Rs 500 (only parent); Rs 1,200 (1 pet with parent)

