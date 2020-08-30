Woof the hell!

It's been a busy few months for Dr Devanshi Desai, who has seen her clientele increase by three folds since the lockdown was imposed in March. Little furry canines frequently trickle into her Chembur home with signs of stress, anxiety and agitation, which aren't commonly attached to dogs their age. "We're seeing an increase in behavioural issues in pets due to the lockdown, and its subsequent easing," says the dentist-turned-animal behaviourist, who has been attending to her clients, both, in person and via her now-popular virtual programmes.

"Several people adopted puppies when the lockdown was initially extended, because they knew they would be spending time at home. Growing up, the puppies were promised that owners would be around at all times. It became their reality. Now, as the lockdown is easing and people have started moving out, they have to adapt to their new reality, which can be stressful," says Desai, adding that constant interference of owners can also be stressful for dogs, who were accustomed to managing themselves, in their absence.

Such instances, she says, are especially being seen in homes with multiple dogs. "In such cases, a certain dynamic between the animals is usually established. When owners start spending time at home, and interfering in their interactions, this equation is affected, and could be a cause of anxiety in dogs. Now, as owners will start moving out of their homes, this balance will be altered again," says Desai, one of whose clients is city-based ophthalmologist Dr Charuta Mandke's pet, Nutty.

Mandke, who has upped her weekly sessions with Desai from once a week before the lockdown, to two or three sessions of late, says, "We had started noticing that Nutty was becoming apprehensive about stepping out for walks, because the stray dogs in our lane had become aggressive during the lockdown due to the lack of food." Through the sessions with Desai, she hopes to alleviate Nutty's anxiety, made evident by his incessant wailing when she gets ready to leave for work.

For Desai, treating her clients is a two-fold process, and she admits she must manipulate both, the owner and the dog to meet their needs. She draws our attention to an instance when an owner would get agitated each time the dog would climb on the bed. "This can be avoided by creating another space in the house that becomes a favourable one for the dog. If the owner doesn't display anger each time the dog jumps on the bed, the latter will naturally choose the other favourable spot," she says, adding that pets can be trained to prefer a space by using positive reinforcements. "One can keep the dog's favourite toys in this area, or feed and play with the dog there."



Dr Charuta Mandke has noticed that her pet dog Nutty has become apprehensive about stepping out for walks owing to increasingly aggressive strays

In some cases, anxiety and stress can have severe ramifications, says veterinary Dr Michelle Simoes, who has seen an increase in the number of dogs turning up for surgical interventions as well. "Pets often consume foreign objects in order to get attention. In some cases, pets have consumed condoms or plum seeds, and need to be [operated] on. Cases of arthritis have also surged in older dogs who have been subjected to excessive playtime, given that owners have been homebound."

Advice for dog owners

. Create a safe space for dogs, where they can be positively leashed and trained

. Ditching the food bowl to make them earn their food, will give them purpose, and something to do when pet owners resume work. Puzzle games and confidence-boosting activities will help them ease into the new routine

. When taking them for walks, choose bigger and quieter roads. Taking them for drives will enable them to get acquainted with the new normal

. Figure out what the problem is, and don't feel guilty about returning to a normal routine

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news