Words for the win

In a first of its kind, the announcement of the nominees of the Screenwriters Association Awards 2020 was done over a virtual conference call. Ten nominees from 146 entries were zeroed in on ahead of the September 27 event, which will also be conducted online.

Congratulating the nominees, Sunil Salgia, general secretary, SWA, said, "Ask anyone abroad about Indian films, the response will be, 'Oh, Bollywood! Great songs and dances!' Songs give a unique identity to our movies and, surely, there are no songs without lyrics. Talent that can say a thousand words in a few, in spite of their struggle to write poetry beyond the hook phrase, and which can be heard and remembered in the noisy world, deserves applause."

A jury comprising lyricists such as Amit Khanna, Ila Arun, Kausar Munir, Mayur Puri and Panchhi Jalonvi selected the nominees after an individual and joint evaluation process, to mark the gala's diamond jubilee celebration.

The members, along with Shellee, lyricist and spokesperson for the SWA Lyrics category, took part in the virtual event and addressed questions pertaining to the place of lyricists in the Indian film industry. Abundant discussions were held around the lack of credit given to film lyricists, with writers like Varun Grover and Swanand Kirkire being applauded for leading the fight from the front with their recently released song, Credit de do yaar.

Lyricists also didn't shy away from highlighting the need to be given more dignity in Bollywood. "Award shows don't even give the mic to the winners of lyric awards on stage, during the ceremony. In the TV telecast, their acceptance speeches are always edited out," said jury member Puri when responding to mid-day's question on whether they are rightfully represented at galas.

