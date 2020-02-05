Words worth sharing

The popular kindergarten quote "sharing is caring" disappears from your vocabulary once capitalism hits you as an adult. The emphasis here is on ownership. So, when you spot a pretty or popular book that you know you won't complete, you buy it anyway. It is this consumerist idea that got American artist Cameron Granger to conceive of "A library, for you," in March last year. It began with the simple idea of a community lending library, but with a twist: it had to travel to places and at the same time, start with original, personal narratives. Last Saturday, the 26-year-old travelled to Mumbai to set up his project at Colaba's Ikattha Space.

Back in Columbus, Ohio, where Granger is based, he first reached out to artist friends, whose works he loved, to embark on a collaboration. He requested them to create books for the library with no rules or restrictions imposed. The lone requirement was that they had to be in the printed form. The collaborators were paid through the money he raised via crowdfunding and fundraising. So, 16 books were created, with 10 copies of each made. And to procure one from the collection, people are free to bring any book they like and exchange it. "The books span a vast range of subjects: from identity to upbringing and how the world has influenced had an influence. Two of the authors, who are a couple, even made a cookbook with recipes they make together. There's also a title that is filled with jokes," Granger says, adding that the project also challenges the very definition of what constitutes a book — "We also have apologies that have been printed and stuffed in an envelope."



Cameron Granger

Having met Ikattha founder Illesha Khandelwal at a residency in Denmark, Granger's Colaba stay also came about through a grant he received from the Greater Columbus Arts Council. "It was my plane ticket. The idea of a collective in Mumbai appealed to me and the library has been well-received here," he shares. In fact, during the opening, somebody made a book from scratch for swapping. But even if you don't wish to part with your books, you could sit and browse through the collection at ease. Granger says, "I hope people get to hear someone's story that perhaps makes them laugh or smile in a way they never have."

TILL February 14

AT Doulatram Mansion, Sassoon Docks Road, Colaba.

Email collective@ikattha.space

SwapBook!

Launched in 2011, this is a pan-India, free book sharing community that operates via a Facebook group where readers can not only exchange books but also interact with fellow bookworms at offline events.

LOG ON facebook.com/groups/swapbookofficial

Book Exchange Club of Mumbai

This initiative encourages book lovers to meet up under one roof in Mumbai, swap books and discuss them. It currently has over 2,000 members.

LOG ON meetup.com/BOOK-EXCHANGE-CLUB-OF-MUMBAI

L'Amour Books

Originally, a lending library housed inside a van, L'amour has transitioned into a permanent space nestled in the Hiranandani Complex. If you don't wish to become a member, you can also sell your books and browse for second-hand copies starting at Rs 99.

AT Heera Panna Commercial Complex, ground floor, Powai.

CALL 9833779592

