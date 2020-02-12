Wordy wonder

Mandarin Chinese is the world’s most spoken language, owing to the number of native speakers. At a workshop by Anantika Mehra, you get to learn the approach towards the language, its intricacies and the history of the Pinyin system.

On February 15, 11 am to 1.30 pm AT Doolally, Kemps Corner.

Log on to doolally.in

Cost Rs 1,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates