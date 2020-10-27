Work as a community to solve Sassoon Docks chaos

This paper carried an extensive report warranting special attention to the iconic Sassoon Docks in South Mumbai.

The report stressed the large scale mayhem that takes place outside the Dock area daily, throwing lives into disarray.

To state concisely, it is vending outside the Dock area that is causing concern. Fish sellers are plying their trade on the footpath outside the docks area, causing numerous problems — from slippery roads because of the fish water to noise pollution and traffic congestion.

The traffic snarls need quick solutions. There are a number of building gates that are blocked because of trucks and vans that load and unload fish on the roads. They have to do so indoors. The residents claim noise pollution, traffic bottleneck stress and an unbearable strong stench that is making their lives miserable.

Out of these, perhaps the one point that needs an immediate solution is the parking of vans blocking exit gates of residential buildings. A number of doctors live here and they need to be able to move out quickly in case they get an emergency call, where even a few minutes can mean the difference between life and death. So, we must see to it that the gates are unclogged.

Residents too must not buy their fish from the people who hawk it outside their buildings on the footpath. There is a specific market for that.

Space has to be freed up within the docks so that vehicles can find space inside. The Mumbai Port Trust, owner of the land, must have a meeting with representatives and see how to address the traffic problem, at first. It must state upfront what can be done and what is outside its control. Work as a community to begin the cleanup. This must happen as soon as possible.

