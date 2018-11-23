Work calling Deepika Padukone after big, fat wedding

bollywood

Deepika Padukone's next with Meghna Gulzar to roll in March

Deepika Padukone

Even as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gear up for their Mumbai receptions slated for next week, work beckons the duo soon after. While the groom will dive into Simmba promotions, mid-day has learnt that Padukone will return to the set early next year for Meghna Gulzar's film.

The director, who has been busy giving shape to her movie - based on acid attack survivor Laxmi, says, "We start rolling in March. I am glad people feel it's an important subject to touch upon. It's necessary that we mirror the multiple facets of acid violence and the impact it has on human psyche."



Meghna Gulzar

The filmmaker garnered rave reviews for her last release, Raazi, which airs on television this weekend. Touted as the frontrunner at the awards season, Gulzar says, "A sense of validation is welcome, but Raazi opened up discussion on the idea of patriotism. I was told that we projected the Indo-Pak dynamics with balance."

