Work for Hindus, not Muslims, says BJP MLA

"I had said no to Muslims initially...I had instructed my people that those with topi (cap) and burkha should not come and stand in my office or beside me," he said.

Representational picture

A purported video of former union minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal instructing corporators to work only for Hindus, who have voted for him, and not for Muslims, has gone viral on social media.

