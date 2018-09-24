Work for social harmony: Mohan Bhagwat tells RSS volunteers

national

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday asked Sangh volunteers to work for social harmony to strengthen the society and the nation.

Speaking at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh meeting in Rajasthan's Nagaur city, Bhagwat said Sangh volunteers should work through 'shakhas' to achieve social harmony and also prepare others for this, according to an RSS statement.

Bhagwat said social harmony will strengthen the nation. He said every village should be made self-reliant and there should be a common well, temple and cremation ground to be used by all castes.

Responding to queries of volunteers, the RSS chief said setting examples and ideal behaviour was needed to create an ideal situation. Talking about freedom of expression, Bhagwat said it was important that people express their thoughts in a balanced and dignified manner.

