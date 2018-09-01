Saif Ali Khan to work hard, party later

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan clocks in extra hours to wrap up Navdeep's drama before heading out on a family vacation next week

Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur

He may have rung in his 48th with a low-key family dinner earlier this month, but Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for a belated birthday celebration. Considering wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's and his big days are separated by little over a month, the actor couple — along with tiny tot Taimur — is heading to Maldives for a joint birthday celebration next week.

However, Khan will have to take care of business before he can switch to play mode. The actor, who is currently shooting for Navdeep Singh's drama, is apparently clocking in extra hours to ensure that the film is wrapped up before he heads out to the beach destination on September 2.



Saif Ali Khan

A source says that Khan had had a discussion with Singh, expressing his wish to take a week-long break in September. It was then that they arrived at the arrangement where Khan would work extra hours, thereby finishing his portions by month-end. The source reveals, "Over the past 10 days, Saif has been dedicating 12 to 15 hours to the shoot every day. He wants to finish the film before he leaves. Once he returns from the holiday, he can focus on Sacred Games."

The joint birthday celebration is doubling up as a family holiday. "Saif's sister Soha, her husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya are joining them on the trip. But mom Sharmila Tagore will be skipping the do. Since Kareena's birthday is on September 21, they will celebrate the occasion beforehand."

Also Read: Here's What Fan Groups Have Nicknamed Taimur Ali Khan And It Is Cute!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates