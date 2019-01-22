Work in progress

things-to-do

This diverse trio plans to serenade Mumbaikars with a jazz take on pop and rock tunes, besides jazz standards

David Soin Tappeser

Formed by David Soin Tappeser (dr­u­ms), and comprising Gustavo Mezo (piano) and Theo Malka-Wishart (ba­ss), a London-based trio will introduce Mumbai’s audiences to jazz styles from Mexico, London and Germany through lesser-known jazz standards, and pop and rock tunes under the umbrella of the genre. They also plan to dabble with Ethiopian wedding music and Jamaican dub for their gig.

Born in a family where learning an instrument was a norm — his grandfather was a pianist and his father’s side could form a string quartet — Ta­ppeser’s musical calling ca­me naturally. And choosing the drums was a rebellious gesture, but expected, thanks to his fascination with rhythm since he was eight. He grew up listening to Jan Gabarek, Keith Jarrett, Bob Marley, Ravi Shankar and Zakir Hussain, and his preferences moved from post-punk rock to ’70s rock, till he settled on jazz in his late teens.



Gustavo Mezo

“Ours is an eclectic take on contemporary jazz. I ha­ve travelled and lived in many places. And jazz is the pe­r­fect idiom to bring together and ex­press ideas. It is music born out of an encounter of different [musical] cu­ltures — and so, lends itself so well to continuous exploration,” informs Tappeser.



Theo Malka-Wishart

The genre is a reflection of its times, absorbing, transforming and reinterpreting the musical trends that surround it. And thus including contemporary sounds was an organic process. “Incorporation of electronic music is a logical continuation of its trajectory. I want to re-translate the aesthetic of electronic music into an acoustic contest. How does one emulate and twist some of the sounds of computer-generated music on acoustic instruments?” asks Tappeser. They will release their EP in 2019.

On: January 25, 9 pm

At: The Quarter, Opera House, Girgaum.

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 8329110638

Cost: Rs799 onwards

