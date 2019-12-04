Work It Up: Sophie Choudry concludes season one with Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The last two episodes of India's first EduTok chat show Work It Up, featured the fit and fabulous Bollywood actresses, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi hit their respective gyms with celebrity host Sophie Choudry. Work It Up, part of TikTok's EduTok initiative was conceptualized with an aim to motivate viewers to adopt a healthier lifestyle by taking inspiration and tips from leading Bollywood celebrities.

The show concluded its first season recently, which saw some of the fittest celebrities sharing useful insights from their personal fitness routines. During the episode, Katrina Kaif and Sophie Choudry, along with the celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, were seen discussing and practising some of the actresses' favourite exercises.

Popularly known as Queen of Abs amongst her fans, Katrina presented some of her favourite exercises like Motor arms and Cycling with Resistance Band and also recommended some healthy eating tips to the viewers that include eliminating gluten, sugar, fried, and dairy.

The leading Bollywood dancer, Nora Fatehi, familiarized viewers on the secret behind how she emotes her favourite dance steps along with speaking about the importance of water for glowing and radiant skin. She also unveiled that eating healthy and staying happy is an integral part of maintaining a fit lifestyle and a mantra she swears by.

Sharing her thoughts, Sophie Choudry, host of the show said, "Work It Up with EduTok has been really close to my heart as it's the first-of-its-kind fitness chat show. It was an incredible experience for me personally and I would like to thank all the viewers for their overwhelming love and response to the show. A huge shout-out to all my celeb friends as well who took time out from their busy schedules to share their healthy lifestyles which inspired our viewers."

As part of the show, Sophie played a detox game, Going light with electrolytes, where she asked the celebrities, interesting questions about Bollywood! The episodes ended with Katrina and Yasmin showing the perfect Curtsy Lunge while Nora showed the viewers how to do Zabardast Zumba.

