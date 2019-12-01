Work It Up: Sophie Choudry to end the show with a bang as Katrina Kaif graces the grand finale

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sophie Choudry has hosted the very successful and popular chat show Work It Up for a long time now. She has interviewed almost everyone who's closely associated with fitness. And now, she's all set to interview someone very special for the grand finale. Can you guess? Well, she has also, over the years, redefined fashion and fitness and also got a lot of rave reviews for the role of Babita Kumari.

Yes, we are talking about Katrina Kaif, and who could have been a better choice than Kaif to arrive on the last episode of the current season. Choudry was very excited and elated to have her on her show and wrote on her Instagram account- My dearest Katrina, cannot thank you enough for being mu finale guest on season 1 of Work It Up!

It's a long post and you need to read everything she has written to understand how much Work It Up is special to her, take a look right here:

We are really looking forward to this chat session as it would be exciting to know how Kaif became a fitness enthusiast, how her career in the Hindi film industry began, and what can we expect from her future films and performances. And also, how she has managed to conduct her personal life with dignity despite being in the limelight for a majority of the time. This is one interview one cannot miss!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates