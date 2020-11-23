Work like tree trimming needs to be better organised

It was disappointing to read that a man had died while trimming trees near Powai lake just before the weekend."

The young man who died after a heavy tree branch fell on him, was a Chembur resident. He had been hired by a contractor to cut branches of overgrown trees at a garden.

A report in this paper said that a few workers were brought to the site on an afternoon to chop overgrown branches. After the huge branch fell on the man during the process, he was taken to hospital but did not survive.

It is vital that proper training be given to workers who are brought to trim trees. It is possible that they are trained and this may be a freak accident. We do not know. This paper though is going beyond one tragic mishap and casting an overall look at tree felling and trimming across the city.

Those cutting these trees must have safety helmets on, and be trained beforehand for the work. An experienced supervisor on the site should be mandatory. A small safety railing or barrier around the demarcated site with a notice saying that tree trimming is on, is also a necessary precaution, not just for the workers but also for passers-by.

So many times we see trees being trimmed and branches lying on the road, with a couple of workers warning people to be careful or telling them to step warily with gestures.

We need to take a much more holistic, professional approach to tree trimming right from safety gear and training of workers, to exercising abundant caution for locals who may be traversing the area.

There have simply been too much controversy and tragic mistakes when it comes to tree falls and trimming. A more organised and very professional approach is the need of the hour.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news