Work that wardrobe

Jahnvi Kapoor's gym attire is quite the flavour. Here's how to look fab even when you sweat it out

Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan

When Katrina Kaif voiced her concern over the length of Janhvi Kapoor's "very short shorts" the young actor wore to the gym too frequently, it sparked off quite a debate. While many agreed with the senior actress primarily because they couldn't fathom how mu­ch effort one should put into dressing up to head to the gym, others stated that the length of the clothes didn't matter as long as they were comfortable.

"Most people wear ju­st about anything to the gym, unless there's a cute guy there," laughs stylist Ria Patnaik, adding, "But why shouldn't you look great while working out, if you can pull it off?" Here are a couple of styles to help you ace the gym look without appearing like you're trying too hard.

Short and sweet

. Grab a pair of co­t­ton shorts and a ma­t­ching racer back or strappy tank top if you want somet­h­ing minimal to help you wi­th the humidity.

. If you feel your top is too revealing, make sure you are wearing a well-fitted sports bra. Avoid tops that don't require you to wear one because that doesn't work when you're working out.

. You could wear shorts with a pair of flip-flops, but carry a pair of running shoes to change into at the gym.

. Bright colours work better if you are looking for a preppy vibe.

Basic is the safest bet

. Those who don't want to show off their legs could opt for a pair of well-fitting stretchable leggings or tights. Pair them with a loose T-shirt or a ganji.

. If you're in your 20s or younger, go crazy with colours. But avoid shades that clash, like neon green and pink. Also avoid bling, too much shimmer or metallic shades. The gym is one place where you wouldn't want people to stare at you.

. Pair this with shoes that match your top or bottom.

. Complete the look with a pair of sunglasses while outside. And of course, avoid make-up. Wear some coloured lip-balm if you want.

Monotone isn't monotonous

. Opting for a full-sleeved top makes more sense if the gym is air-conditioned because it ensures that you don't fall ill despite the sweating. But pick one that doesn't restrict your movement.

. Three-fourth bottoms work best, especially in the monsoon. This is ideal for those who aren't comfortable with showing off their legs and don't want to be all covered up either.

. Don't pair a full-sleeved top with shorts or full-length tights. That would look awkward.

. Go monotone in any sober shade. Pair them with colourful sports shoes.

Loose and cool

. Team up a loose top with cotton shorts. Ensure they

are either the same shade or contrasting.

. T-shirts with something quirky written on them also work as long as they don't look too busy.

. Tie your hair in a slick ponytail so that it doesn't come in the way. Wear a hairband if needed. Avoid tying it into a bun as it will come undone irrespective of how many clips you use, which would also put extra strain on your head.

. A pair of gym gloves might add to the cool factor of the outfit.

