Work those thumbs! List of seven must-play games

sunday-mid-day

Looking for your next gaming fix on the smartphone? Jaison Lewis suggests seven must-play games

Take Flight!

Even though this looks a lot like Cuphead, the game has nothing to do with it. This is an endless flying game, where you fly around in a fighter plane, avoiding or taking down deadly enemies as they appear. Along with animation inspired by the 1930s, it also features music appropriate to the time. Like any endless runner, the game expects you to get the furthest and collect the most coins.

IOS: http://bit.ly/takeflt

Android: http://bit.ly/takeflt1

Chameleon Run

Chameleon Run is an auto runner game where the player has to navigate complex levels, complete objectives and compete for the fastest time. The game is a bright explosion of continuously changing colours and it plays as well as it looks. Chameleon Run also has a simple two-button control system that anyone can master, but the levels get more challenging and a bit frustrating as you progress.

IOS: http://bit.ly/cmlerun

Android: http://bit.ly/cmlerun1

Stranger Things: The Game

If you like the retro feel of the series, you will love this game. Similar to the action adventure games of the 1980s, this one has you exploring the area to find puzzles. Each character in the game has a unique ability and you will need to use them to solve the puzzles. The game features a huge map and all the locations from the series.

IOS: http://bit.ly/strngrt

Android: http://bit.ly/strngrt1

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

This is a great title, if you are looking for an RPG and town-building game to play on the go. Though it is an official Elder Scrolls game, the RPG is watered down for the mobile audience. While there is a fair bit of exploring in the game, the new thing in this mobile game is the town-building element. You have to rebuild your town to its former glory by earning money, killing monsters and completing quests. Be ready for the long haul on this one.

IOS: http://bit.ly/eldrscrl

Android: http://bit.ly/eldrscrl1

Hang Line: Mountain Climber

Hang Line puts you in the shoes of a rescue mountain climber. The game is part skill and part puzzle as you figure out a path through ice-clad mountains loaded with obstacles and mountain lions that are out to get you. The game takes practice to get right and the levels can get tough as you progress.

IOS: http://bit.ly/hngline

Android: http://bit.ly/hngline1

JYDGE

Build your own cybernetic Jydge and take it out for a spin through Edenbyrg in this top down shooter. The graphics remind us of initial top-down GTA games with its gratuitous violence and local screen co-op multiplayer options. It also lets your load-outs determine your style of playing, you can be stealthy or a one-man-army the choice is yours.

IOS: http://bit.ly/jydge

Android: http://bit.ly/jydge1

Holedown

Holedown requires the player to knockdown as many blocks as possible while trying to get deeper underground. Think of it as a game of Bricks, but upside down and more exciting. Holedown also seems very simplistic at first but it gets harder as you progress. There is a nice nail biting quality to the game, with the ever-looming threat of a crash and ever decreasing ball count.

IOS: http://bit.ly/holdwn

Android: http://bit.ly/holdwn1

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates