Worker from Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani's saloon goes missing

A young girl who works at actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani's saloon has been missing since March 16. Kirti Vyas left home on the morning of March 16 and never reached to her workplace. Frantic with worry, Farhan has been making every effort to locate the missing girl. "The stress and the grief that her parents are going through is unimaginable," says Farhan.

"I have no words to reassure Kirti's parents. What do we say?" Farhan asked.

That he has in many ways continued to make his ex-wife's problems his own is a measure of how cordial the parting has been between Farhan and Adhuna, a celebrity hairstylist. A close friend of the couple said, "Farhan and Adhuna drifted apart as a couple. But they never stopped being friends, and they never will. And it's not like Hrithik Roshan and Susanne who remain together only for their children's sake. Even beyond their two daughters-who remain Farhan and Adhuna's primary concern in life-they are there to look out for one another."

