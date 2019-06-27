Working as assistant director helps Shivaleeka Oberoi

bollywood

Shivaleeka Oberoi. Pic/Instagram account

All set to embark on an actor's journey in Bollywood through her debut film Paagal, Shivaleeka Oberoi believes that her experience as an assistant director has helped her immensely.

Paired opposite late actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri, she will be seen as the lead in the romantic thriller. She has previously worked as an assistant director on films Kick and Housefull 3.

"It's still surreal for me to be in front of the camera but it's definitely easier to understand the director's perspective because I have been on the other side. It opens up the mind and helps in understanding what the director wants from this shot or this scene," Shivaleeka said in a statement.

"There are many aspects that have to be taken into consideration, right from the technical side to the script to what is the vision behind this particular shot. As a newcomer, this would have all been very daunting for me had I not been an assistant director before," she added. Paagal, directed by Cherag Ruparel, will release on July 26.

