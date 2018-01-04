Working group reviews SOPs for flight operations during fog

A working group constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation met today to recommend changes to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for flight operations during fog

A working group constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation met today to recommend changes to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for flight operations during fog.

A need for frequent updates on fog from the MeT department and better communication with passengers on the status of flights were some of the key issues raised at the

meeting.





The group was formed by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha yesterday. It comprises domestic airlines, Delhi airport operators, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, among others. It is expected to submit its report in two days, according to a ministry official. "Time lines of fog updates was an issue that was highlighted at the meet. The IMD has said they would give more frequent updates," he said.



The group will also look into the procedure for assigning departure sequences to different flights as well as a suggestion to create a 'sterile zone' within airports so that

passengers who disembark from flights in case of delay, do not have to go through the security checks all over again. "To build a sterile zone, you need a new SOP as the

existing one does not allow passengers to come out of the aeroplane without being rechecked. Even if these changes come to effect, the infrastructure for the same needs to be built -- i.e. from which gates will the passengers come out from, how to create a way from arrival to departure etc. This is a good suggestion and there is some global precedent for this," the official said.



The committee will also decide at what times should a consumer be given updated information about flight status, keeping in mind there is unpredictability about weather

conditions. The group will also be recommending facilities that can be provided to passengers, in case of delays and cancellations. "Most of these facilities already exist in terms of refreshments for passengers or airport readying for passenger rush, but are there other things that can be done, is something that is being thought of," the ministry official

added.