Working out a solution

You're lying awake in bed, eyes glued to a TV show or a web series. There's an open packet of chips lying beside you, and maybe a bar of chocolate, too. In short, a sloth would probably get an inferiority complex watching the sedentary lifestyle that many Mumbaikars have adopted while in isolation.

But there are some fitness enthusiasts who are using apps to keep up with their workout routines at home even when the doors of their gyms are closed. We invited three such people to give us the lowdown on their app of choice. Here are their first person accounts in case you, too, prefer to stay fit in these times.

Made for you

I've been using Workout Trainer for six years. What I like about it is that there is a sense of community. There is a chat area where people post before and after photos knowing that the others are non-judgemental. You can also create a custom workout plan for yourself as every human body is different, and you can download other people's exercise routines [if they suit you]. You can use it depending on the equipment you have at home. There is something for you even if you are working out on just a mat or a bed.

Viraag Desai, 33, artist

Keeping it flexible

For the past year, I have been using the Nike Training Club app that has both free and paid versions. It is a really flexible one that you can use within a gym setting where some workouts require equipment. But you also have free-hand exercises and yoga that you can practise at home. There are options with different time durations, too. So you can get in a quick five-minute workout if you want to, or you can exercise for a whole hour. But I feel that they don't update new workouts fast enough. Someone like me uses the app every day compared to others who might use it three times a week. I would prefer more variety.

Vinita Mungi, 25, artist

Timely answer

The app I use is called Home Workout. I don't usually find the time to go to the gym or play football as much as I'd like to, and the app has daily workouts which last for 20 minutes, and are effective. The app also provides free monthly exercise courses, based on how fit you are at the start and what area of your body you'd like to focus on. For someone who's part of the chaotic Mumbai media industry, this app gives me the ability to fit quick workouts into my routine on a daily basis, without losing time for anything else.

Sujan Sengupta, 27, music and media professional

