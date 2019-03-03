Working the arts

sunday-mid-day

A talk explains the managerial aspects of working in the cultural field

Anjani Khanna

It's about getting professionals in the cultural sector to come together and have a conversation, about things nobody is really talking about," says Rashmi Dhanwani, founder of the group ACRI, Arts Culture Resources India. What she is talking about is ACRI's new initiative, Chapters, which will include events such as networking sessions, upskilling workshops, presentations of research and non-artistic, industry-facing work - all ways to create connections between cultural professionals and projects.

For their first event, the group is focusing on questions such as: What is it like to engage with the government while working on a heritage site? How does one fundraise and put up India's first ceramics triennale? Can one build a sustainable training school for drama students in India? Speakers include Anjani Khanna (curatorial team, Indian Ceramics Triennale), Preeti Goel Sanghi (head of art, culture and heritage, JSW Foundation) and Ragini Singh Khushwaha (programme director, Drama School Mumbai).

"These are three people with different levels of experience and backgrounds. They also come from different genres, and can articulate the managerial challenges that come with their jobs."

WHEN: March 7, 6.30 PM

WHERE: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda

RSVP: info@art-x.co

