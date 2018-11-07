Working with Karan Johar 'therapeutic' for Alia Bhatt

bollywood

Alia Bhatt talks about reuniting with mentor Karan Johar in her upcoming film Takht

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt has always spoken highly of her 'mentor' Karan Johar, who brought her into showbiz with Student Of The Year. The actor, 25, along with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, made her debut with the 2012 film. Bhatt, who is reuniting with the ace filmmaker in Takht, has revealed that she finds it "therapeutic" to work with him. Apart from her, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.

The actor was speaking to a fashion and lifestyle magazine, when she also opened up about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. "It's my most action-heavy film but it's a different kind of organic action, not dishoom-dishoom," she said. The Dear Zindagi (2016) star further dismissed reports that it's a superhero film.

"If you call it that, then people will imagine us running around the city in red underwear," she stated. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy trilogy which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

