Works worth Rs 23K crore done under Garib Kalyan Yojana: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government had completed works worth Rs 23,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and that the number of days to build a house under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) had gone down from 125 days to between 45 and 60 days.

Modi made the announcement as he handed over 1.75 lakh houses in Madhya Pradesh to the beneficiaries through videoconference. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and several beneficiaries also joined in.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said: "With the handing over of 1.75 lakh new houses, about 2.25 crore persons have got their own houses in the last six years." Modi said that it reinforces the belief among Indians that the government schemes made with right intentions are realised and reach the beneficiaries.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever