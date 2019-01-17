Workshop in Mumbai: Meditative movements

things-to-do

A workshop will introduce Mumbaikers to a unique way of meditating - via whirling

Mumbai dancer Zia Nath

Mumbai dancer Zia Nath is making waves with her concept of whirling — an amalgamation of Odissi and whirling inspired by Sufism, built on philosophies borrowed from ancient texts that form a part of the mystical branch of Sufism. The aim? To meditate through the simple act of twirling.

The jazz, contemporary and Odissi dancer stumbled upon the concept in Pune more than a decade ago at a sacred dance public performance, leading her to put together this unique form of spiritual movement meditation. With her workshop, she aims to inspire a community that follows the practice that helps physical as well as mental well-being. Called the Whirling Mandala, the name of the workshop itself indicates that it's a circle within circles, an unending journey within yourself.

"It is simple movement but the challenge lies in sustaining the turning over a long period of time. Any organised motion that is continuous, especially circular, has a fulcrum to it. So, when we turn, we settle into the fulcrum of the stillness within us, and the whirling motion becomes smooth and organised. This creates a profound experience of a deep stillness inside. It takes our attention inwards, as we move inwards into that stillness, we touch the dimension of meditation, which is basically a union and wholeness within ourselves," she explains.

On January 18, 6.30 pm onwards

At Imperial Towers, Balkrishna Nakashe Marg, Tardeo.

Call 61677000

Cost Rs 2,123

