Workshop on digital embroidery to create patterns out of code

A workshop on digital embroidery will introduce participants to creating patterns out of code, math and logic

A digital embroidery machine

Living in the new age often implies letting go of the traditional. But that doesn't always have to be the case. What if you can extract the best out of both worlds to make something unique? The art of embroidery has been integral to Indian history, and livelihoods have been built out of craftsmanship.

It dates back to a time when a digital embroidery machine would have probably been a wild idea. But that's exactly what participants at a workshop will be taught later this week - to embroider patterns of code, logic, and math on a T-shirt or any other piece of cloth using the machine.



The workshop is open to children above 12 years of age

The three-day event was launched last year when the Goethe-Institut collaborated with the ZKM Karlsruhe on the exhibition Open Codes: Digital Culture Techniques, and the workshop is currently in its third edition. Children above the age of 12 only need to bring their laptops along, equipped with the latest version of Chrome or Firefox, and carry a USB thumb drive. Adults are also welcome, and no prior training or skill is required. Senior programme manager Amruta Nemivant and curator Christian Lölkes tell us that the event received a positive response. "As audiences love the challenge of learning a new skill. The code software that we use is free, and can be used on any laptop. So participants can also keep practicing after the workshop is over," they say.

ON: February 5, 8 pm to 10 pm; February 7, 6 pm to 8 pm; February 10, 4 pm to 6 pm

AT: Max Mueller Bhavan, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.

CALL: 22027710

EMAIL: alisha@theinheritageproject.in

