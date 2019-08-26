Workshop on wheels

things-to-do

A theatre company for children is touring in a bus to reach remote audiences

For many children in India, watching a play that they can relate to is hard to come by. To fill this gap, Gillo Repertory Theatre, one of India's first theatre companies working in Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), is now working towards hitting the road with its tour #GilliOnTheGo for 2019-20, for the third time in a row. The project is up for crow-funding and you can pitch in, too.

Log on to gillogilehri.blogspot.com (to donate to the cause); ketto.org/gillo-on-the-go-2019-20

