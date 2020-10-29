World adds 2 million COVID-19 cases in just a week

A woman stands in front of posters after COVID-19 curbs were eased in Melbourne on Wednesday. The lockdown was largely lifted on Wednesday after 111 days. The changes allowed 6,200 retail stores, 5,800 cafes and restaurants, 1,000 beauty salons and 800 pubs to reopen, impacting 1,80,000 jobs. Pic/AFP

The World Health Organization said national globally reported over 2 million COVID-19 cases last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase since the pandemic began.

In a weekly analysis of COVID-19, WHO said for the second consecutive week, the European region accounted for the biggest proportion of new cases, with about 46 per cent of the worldwide total. It said deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35 per cent spike since the previous week.

The US, France, Brazil, and the UK remained on top by reporting highest number of cases. Germany and France were bracing for new lockdowns on Wednesday, as governments sought to stop the fast-rising tide of cases. Meanwhile, the British government is under pressure to develop a national strategy to combat a surge of cases as scientists warn that the number of people hospitalised with the disease in the UK could almost triple by the end of next month unless something more is done now.

China reports 42 new cases in Xinjiang

China has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, including 22 from Kashgar in Xinjiang province where all the 4.74 million people underwent tests following the detection of a villager as an asymptomatic carrier, the health authorities said on Wednesday. This comes a day after Kashgar reported 183 cases after the completion of COVID-19 tests for all the residents in the region. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases on the Chinese mainland reached 85,868, including 4,634 deaths.

'In Spain, vitamin D deficiency linked to 80% infections'

A study of 216 COVID-19 cases in a hospital in Spain found that about 80 per cent patients had vitamin D deficiency, scientists said on Wednesday. However, the study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism did not find any relationship between vitamin D concentrations or deficiency and the severity of the disease. Researchers suggest identifying and treating vitamin D deficiency.

Scientists find brain abnormalities in COVID patients

An analysis of over 80 studies published in Seizure: European Journal of Epilepsy reporting complications experienced by COVID-19 patients has revealed that about one-third of them have abnormalities in the frontal lobe of the brain. "We found more than 600 patients that were affected... we can confidently say there is a connection," said Zulfi Haneef, assistant professor of neurology at Baylor College of Medicine in the US.

