World AIDS Day 2020: Frequently asked questions answered

World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1 to raise awareness and educate people about the pandemic disease which is caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

With the immune system weakened, patients of Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) become exposed to infections and diseases. Millions of people have died and millions are infected with HIV/ AIDS. A lot is being done and written about the disease but there are still many misconceptions and myths related to it. Hence, AIDS Day is observed.

There is also a lot of confusion and misconception surrounding the day itself. So, to give you a better idea of what this day entails we answer 5 frequently asked questions about World AIDS Day.

1. Why is World AIDS Day celebrated?

This is a dedicated day when activists, experts, patients, and many others dedicated to the cause come together to fight HIV/AIDS by educating people and ending the misconceptions around it. Efforts are made to show support to infected people, end discrimination and prejudice and also increase representation.

World Aids Day: In pictures: 10 celebrities affected by HIV

2. What is the Theme for World AIDS Day 2020?

According to hiv.gov. the theme for the 2020 observance is 'Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact' (“Erradicar la epidemia del VIH/SIDA: Resiliencia e Impacto”).

3. When was it started?

The first ever World AIDS Day was marked in 1988 but it was conceived in 1987 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.

4. What does the red ribbon symbolise?

The red ribbon is a visual aid and a sign of empathy and compassion used to show solidarity with patients of HIV/AIDS and caregivers. It is used internationally on AIDS Day; people wear it over their shirts, to strengthen the cause and increase awareness. The Red Ribbon Project was created by the New York-based Visual AIDS Artists Caucus in 1991.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news