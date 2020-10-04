World Animal Day 2020: Here's how Shraddha Kapoor has used her voice to speak for the voiceless!
Owing to her massive fan following on Instagram and even bigger fandom, many Animal welfare foundations have approached Shraddha Kapoor for her support and by the looks of it, she never fails to disappoint them.
There's no denying the fact that Shraddha Kapoor has always lent her voice for the voiceless, and has made it her aim to do everything she can for their well-being— be it feeding the stray animals, who were left on their own in the lockdown or urging her peers to take up action for animals or joining hands with various animal organizations, the actress has left no stone unturned to protect her furry friends.
View this post on Instagram
A lot of us are feeling anxious and “caged” during this lockdown. Imagine being taken away from your family, your home and being locked up for your entire life? . Animals have feelings just like us. They get depressed when separated from their natural habitats and loved ones. Why should we believe that we have the right to take away their freedom? . When @shazamorani asked me to be a part of this cause, I immediately jumped on board because I realized I could lend my voice to those who don’t have one. Animals can’t speak for them selves, we need to become their voice. I would truly hope that all of you do the same.âÂ¨ðÂÂÂ . . “Until one loves an animal, a part of ones soul remains unawakened.” - Anatole France. #LockdownZoos @petaindia @worldforallanimaladoptions @samaajscope @sachinsbangera @tweeeked @yodacreates @kiara.sougrakpam @aditya_star_being @salvageaudiocollective @viraajsaxena @rhnr @varun_lalwani
By the looks of her Instagram profile, she has always been involved in some or the other deeds for the well-being of the animals. Not very long ago, the actress had put up a video urging the authorities to shut down the zoos in the lockdown and send the animals to their natural habitat. She is seen speaking on behalf of the voiceless and devotes her support to the foundation which had been working for the same.
Owing to her massive fan following on Instagram and even bigger fandom, many Animal welfare foundations have approached her for her support - and by the looks of it, she never fails to disappoint them.
View this post on Instagram
Little cuties on set today!!! âÂ¤ï¸Â #Repost @nadiadwalagrandson with @get_repost ãÂ»ãÂ»ãÂ» Maya and Acid with their new #Chhichhore friends during the #ChhichhorePromotions ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¶ . . @shraddhakapoor @naveen.polishetty #SajidNadiadwala @niteshtiwari22 @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi . . #ngemovies #moviepromotions #shraddhakapoor #naveenpolishetty #dogsofinstagram #dog #fun #love
The actress also makes it a point to always donate for the stray in her capacity, and uses her influence to urge even others to do that.
View this post on Instagram
We are in 2020. It’s high time the penalties are stricter and the laws change. We need change NOW ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @narendramodi @cmomaharashtra_ @adityathackeray @manekagandhibjp @thejohnabraham @diamirzaofficial @anushkasharma @shazamorani @aliaabhatt @varundvn @tigerjackieshroff @dishapatani @jacquelinef143 @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma @rajkummar_rao @sidmalhotra @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @shahidkapoor @actorprabhas @hrithikroshan @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor @rohanshrestha @ayushmannk @jyotikakatkar @_praveen_nair @maaheknair @tedthestoner @nishthabijlani @taapsee @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @arjunkapoor @adityaroykapur @amitabhbachchan @beingsalmankhan @amtmindia @aslisona @ashar_meet @ishankhatter @kartikaaryan @athiyashetty @niveditaasharma @remodsouza @leepakshiellawadi
Shraddha has always been vocal about the importance to protect the animals and even urges everyone to take a step in their capacity to work towards the same.
View this post on Instagram
So, you’re tired of isolation? As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth
Her social media timeline is filled with videos and pictures of animals enjoying themselves in nature, and there is no way you can miss that!
View this post on Instagram
The stray cats around my home needed urgent medical attention and Narsing and Rahul from @worldforallanimaladoptions championed their aid! Thank you for handling them with so much love! Massive thank you @shazamorani for being so prompt in sending this help! ðÂÂ«ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
The actress is doing wonders to push the envelope for animals rights, and her voice has surely made a difference!
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe