World Bank: Pakistan and India could have trade worth 37 billion dollars

For realising the trade potential between Pakistan and India, he suggested the two countries can start with specific products facilitation in the first phase

Imran Khan and Narendra Modi. Pics/AFP

The trade between India and Pakistan can go up to USD 37 billion from the current USD 2 billion if the two neighbours tear down artificial barriers like trust deficit and complicated and non-transparent non-tariff measures, according to a World Bank report.

The report titled 'Glass Half Full: Promise of Regional Trade in South Asia' was released on Wednesday. Speaking about the key points of the report, author of the document Sanjay Kathuria said it was his belief that trust promotes trade, and trade fosters trust, interdependency and constituencies for peace.

In this context, he added, the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor by governments of Pakistan and India would help minimise trust deficit. For realising the trade potential between Pakistan and India, he suggested the two countries can start with specific products facilitation in the first phase.

