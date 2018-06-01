World Bicycle Day: Pedal away on expert-recommended routes, not too far from Mumbai

Think Mumbai roads are too chaotic for a bike ride? Strap your bicycle to the back of your car or load it on a ferry to pedal away on expert-recommended routes, not too far from the city

On April 12 this year, Polish sociologist Leszek Sibilski's global campaign to dedicate a day to the humble bicycle came to fruition when the United Nations announced June 3 as World Bicycle Day, which will be observed to raise awareness about the multiple benefits of using bicycles for transport and leisure.



While a handful of Mumbaikars brave the city's traffic snarls and humidity to cycle to work, most others prefer to go on leisurely midnight or early morning rides. But whatever your chosen route, you are never too far from a honking car or a driver who thinks he can lay claim to the road before you. The outskirts of Mumbai, however, are dotted with pristine, verdant stretches where you can pedal away to your heart's content. Certain popular weekend getaways like Mahabaleshwar and Alibaug, too, are a cyclist's dream. So, if you have some space to spare in your car's trunk, strap your bicycle on and head out to these ideal spots recommended by experts and cycling enthusiasts.



Lakeside fun

Most Mumbaikars know of Upper Vaitarna as one of the lakes that supply water to the city. What they may not know is that the many of-roads around the mighty water body make for ideal cycling paths. "In fact, there is a road, flanked by the lake on both sides, and you feel like you are cycling on the lake!" says Akshay Shetty, founder of Honey Bee Adventure. To reach the spot, take the train to Kasara.

Verdant detour

Load your bicycle on a ferry from Versova jetty and get off at Madh Island to enjoy a ride among palm groves. Cycle further to Madh jetty and hop on to another ferry to reach Uttan. "The ride in Uttan is on an inclined path, so we recommend the Versova-Madh stretch to amateurs, while the second leg is best for seasoned riders," shares Faisal Thakur, founder, The Revolver Cycling Club. With the ambient greenery and paths that wind their way through villages, this three-hour (one way) ride is best enjoyed at a leisurely pace.

Ride by the sea

Shetty shares his itinerary for a day-long outing to Alibaug. "Take a ferry from the Gateway of India — you will need to shell out Rs 100 for your ticket and another Rs 100 for your bike — and get off at Mandwa jetty. Have breakfast at Mandwa and prepare yourself for a 50-plus km ride to Kashid, which means you need to be in the practice of riding long distances," he says, adding that the hammocks and shacks at Kashid are the perfect end to the day. "Don't forget to enquire about the last ferry back to Mumbai!" he points out.

Downhill thrills

While the undulating lanes of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar are perfect for adding an adventurous kick to your biking experience, Thakur lets us in on a secret while emphasising that the route is only for experienced bikers. "We take an overnight bus to Mahabaleshwar and the next morning, we cycle downhill from Panchgani to Wai. The ghat is as scenic as it gets, and the decline helps us accelerate to as high as 70 kmph. We cover the distance in less than one and a half hours, but cycling downhill is all about manoeuvring and controlling your bike," he cautions.

Hit the road like a pro

Whether you are out for a quick errand or a ride in the hills, wearing a helmet is non-negotiable.

Before starting out, make sure the tyres are inflated at the right pressure and see to it that the brakes and gears are functioning properly.

Don't venture out on a long ride without packing a puncture kit, mini pump and a spare tube.

Keep yourself hydrated by carrying sufficient supply of salt-and-sugar-based energy drinks.

Skip heavy meals to avoid putting a strain on the digestive system. Consume a variety of fruits and munch on nuts and energy bars.

