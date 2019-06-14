World Blood Donor Day 2019: Here's why and when it is celebrated, theme for this year
This year, the host country for World Blood Donor Day 2019 is Rwanda and the theme for World Blood Day 2019 is 'Safe blood for all'
Every year, June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day in order to raise awareness about blood donation, since its inception in 2005. The World Blood Donor Day event is one of eight global public health campaigns led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and serves to "thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood."
World Blood Donor Day is also celebrated to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure that all individuals and communities across boundaries have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality-assured blood. This year, the host country for World Blood Donor Day 2019 is Rwanda and the theme for World Blood Donor Day 2019 is 'Safe blood for all'.
Also Read: Here's all you need to know about doctors strike across India
Transfusion of blood and blood products have helped in saving millions of lives every year. And it is this very reason that in May 2005, during the Fifty-Eighth World Health Assembly, ministers of health from across the world made a unanimous declaration of commitment and support towards voluntary blood donation. The assembly designated World Blood Donor Day as an annual event to be held each year on June 14.
2019 Theme: Safe Blood for All!
The theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day is "Safe Blood for all" and it aims to raise awareness of the universal need for safe blood in the delivery of health care and services. It also lays emphasises on the crucial roles that voluntary donations play in achieving the goal of universal health coverage. This year's theme of "Safe Blood for all" strongly encourages people across the globe to become blood donors and donate blood regularly, in order to save many more lives.
Also Read: 10 interesting facts about blood donation
On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, here's what you can do:
- Become a blood donor today and help in saving lives
- Be a regular blood donor and donate throughout the year
- Encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to become regular blood donors
- Find out your blood type and register yourself as a blood donor
- Participate in local World Blood Donor Day events
- And finally, bring a smile on someone's face besides saving their lives
So, whether you donate blood or not, always remember, every few seconds, someone, somewhere, needs blood. So, on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, pledge to donate blood and help to save lives.
Also Read: Why you should fill up your plate with lots of protein
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast