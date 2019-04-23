World Book Day: Binge-watching this 8 web-series based on books

television

This World Book Day, we will take you through popular shows created from adaptations from novels

Game of Thrones still/picture courtesy: HBO's Instagram account

With streaming services showcasing the best of entertainment, binge-watching your favourite television shows is no longer a hassle! But, do you know that many of our most loved content are adaptions from novels? This World Book Day, we will take you through popular shows created from adaptations from novels.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan:

The recently launched John Karasinski starrer Prime Original Series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an adaptation from the fictional "Ryanverse" written by Tom Clancy. There have been various Jack Ryan adaptions that have turned into films, but this is the first time Jack Ryan is featured in a gripping series. Jack Ryan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Game of Thrones:

With the 8th season now available for viewing, diehard fans would know that the epic series Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin's series of books "A song of Ice and Fire". The first season was closely adapted from the first novel of the series; A Game of Thrones. Once the show took off, there had been substantial changes in the storyline. However, Martin did contribute to one script per season. The show, which is currently on its final season, airs on HBO.

Sex and the City:

The story of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends living the New York life is not something we are unfamiliar with. The unusual drama series filled with controversies ran from 1998 to 2004 and was based on Candace’s Bushnell’s series of essays: "Sex and the City".

Sacred Games:

With Netflix hinting at a season 2, Sacred Games has taken the Indian audience by storm. Much like the book written by Vikram Chandra by the same name, the series brings out a story of the dark side of Mumbai and evokes strong emotions of friendship and betrayal.

The Man in The High Castle:

Amazon Prime Original Series, The Man In The Castle is loosely based on the alternate history novel by the same name, written by American historian Phillip K. Dick. The series takes a look at what the world would look like if World War II turned out differently where Germany and Japan won WWII.

American Gods:

An American fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s book “American Gods”, is now adapted into a television series is a war between the Old Gods and the New. Gaiman is known for his absurd storylines and science fiction literature. Prime Original Series American Gods is a story revolves around the old mythological Gods from around the world are threatened by the fear of irrelevance as their believers are now induced by the offerings from the New Gods.

Pretty Little Liars:

The cult television series which got its viewers engrossed in knowing A’s next move is adapted from Sara Shepard’s novel series “Pretty Little Liars”. The series follows the lives of four high school best friends who are threatened by a stranger named A. The series is loosely taken from the book, though the series and the book share similarities, they have been altered as the story plays out.

Good Omens:

The highly anticipated series Good Omens is all set to stream on Amazon Prime video, is actually an adaptation from Neil Gaiman’s book “Good Omens”. Good Omens revolves around a story of an angel and demon duo who put their differences aside to team up to prevent the world from ending.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates