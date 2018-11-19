World Boxing Championships: Manisha Moun dumps Dina Zhalaman

other-sports

India's Moun stuns reigning 54kg world champion Zhalaman; enters quarters

India's Manisha Moun (left) punches world champion Dina Zhalaman of Kazakhstan yesterday

Young Indian boxer Manisha Moun sent reigning world champion Dina Zhalaman of Kazakhstan packing with another authoritative win in 54kg to place herself a step away from grabbing a maiden medal in the AIBA Women's World Championships here yesterday.

Two other Indians, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Kachari Bhagyabati (81kg), also made it to the quarter-finals with 5-0 and 4-1 wins on points in their respective pre-quarter-final bouts.



Manisha Moun

Manisha, 20, won a 5-0 unanimous verdict against her more experienced rival in a pre-quarter-final bout in her maiden World Championships. This was the second win for the Haryana girl against Zholaman, having beaten the Kazakh boxer in the Silesian Women's Boxing Championship in Poland earlier this year.

In the quarter-finals, Manisha faces top seed and 2016 World Championships silver medallist Stoyka Petrova of Bulgaria. "For me, once I am inside the ring it does not matter whether my opponent is a world champion or a silver medallist. I play my game and do what the coaches told me. So, my approach will be the same in my next bout also," she said.

"Today, like in my first bout, I played from a distance but I played faster and more aggressive. It was a good bout." Borgohain had a tougher fight against 2014 World Championships gold winner Atheyna Bylon of Panama. It was a physical and aggressive fight and both the boxers fell on the floor on more than one occasions. The Assamese, 21, next faces Scott Kaye Frances of Australia in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

