World Boxing Council convention kicks off

other-sports

The press service of Kiev City State Administration said that boxing champions, judges, promoters and managers from 166 countries and regions are participating in the meeting, reports Xinhua news agency

Representational Image

The 56th annual convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) kicked off here on Monday with a participation of about 700 high-ranked guests, authorities said.

The press service of Kiev City State Administration said that boxing champions, judges, promoters and managers from 166 countries and regions are participating in the meeting, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mauricio Sulaiman, the President of the WBC, as well as boxing icons Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis are attending the event. The meeting, which is hosted by Ukraine for the first time, will last until October 5. It will feature professional discussions and workshops, boxing competitions, and an exhibition of the WBC championship belts.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever