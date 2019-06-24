Search

World celebrates Lionel Messi's 32nd birthday

Updated: Jun 24, 2019, 13:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Regarded by many as the greatest player to have ever played football, Lionel Messi, who plays for Barcelona and Argentina, is loved by many all over the world.

World celebrates Lionel Messi's 32nd birthday
Lionel Messi (Pic/ Twitter)

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi celebrates his 32nd birthday on June 24, 2019.

Regarded by many as the greatest player to have ever played football, Lionel Messi, who plays for Barcelona and Argentina, is loved by many all over the world.

Lionel Messi is currently playing for Argentina in the Copa America 2019, in search of his first major trophy with his national team.

In club football, however, Lionel Messi has won every single award available and has broken every record in the book with Barcelona.

Fans and well-wishers from all across the world took to Twitter to wish their 'Messiah' on his birthday: 

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

lionel messifootballsports news

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya goof around with kids during training

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK