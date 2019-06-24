World celebrates Lionel Messi's 32nd birthday
Regarded by many as the greatest player to have ever played football, Lionel Messi, who plays for Barcelona and Argentina, is loved by many all over the world.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi celebrates his 32nd birthday on June 24, 2019.
Lionel Messi is currently playing for Argentina in the Copa America 2019, in search of his first major trophy with his national team.
In club football, however, Lionel Messi has won every single award available and has broken every record in the book with Barcelona.
Fans and well-wishers from all across the world took to Twitter to wish their 'Messiah' on his birthday:
ðÂÂ« Magic Messi ðÂÂ« pic.twitter.com/TrNphQgQ3G— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 23, 2019
Happy 32nd Birthday, Lionel Messi ðÂÂÂ— Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) June 24, 2019
ðÂÂ¤ 820 apps
ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ· 133 caps
âÂ½ 671 goals
ðÂÂ °ï¸Â 285 assists
ðÂÂÂ 6x Golden Boot
ðÂÂÂ 5x Ballon d’Or
ðÂÂÂ 3x UEFA Best Player
4x Champions League
10x La Liga
6x Spanish Cup
8x Spanish Super Cup
6x Copa del Rey
3x UEFA Super Cup
3x Club World Cup
ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/qJqoyBOSTd
"Again, the medicine man arrives & sinks his flaming spear into the hearts of Real Madrid.."— GOAT DAY ðÂÂÂ (@SRKsAn1sh) June 24, 2019
Happy 32nd Birthday Lionel Messi âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/3mLug2dpgc
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ La Liga— FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) June 24, 2019
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Supercopa Esp
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Copa del Rey
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Champions League
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂFIFA Club World Cup
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Ballon D’or
ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Golden Shoe
Happy 32nd Birthday, Lionel Messi ðÂÂÂ
A truly heaven sent player! ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/W2eLOOghAm
happy birthday goat ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#messi pic.twitter.com/B4HHwEaGL4— ahmed sobhy (@AhmedSobhy111) June 24, 2019
#Messi ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ when he was 19 yrs old pic.twitter.com/E1l0Ekyg4t— Ganeshdhoni (@Ganeshdhoni11) June 24, 2019
#HappyBirthdayLeoMessi— Bikash Magar (@Bkashtmgr) June 24, 2019
The Greatest Player ever#Messi pic.twitter.com/9zysDMHFBp
If you're ever feeling sad, just remember the earth is 4.5 billion years old and you've been born in the same life time as Lionel Messi— Super MarioðÂÂÂ (@kvraj1015) June 24, 2019
Happy birthday goat#Messi pic.twitter.com/S0OUES0Aww
