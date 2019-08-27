World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome

badminton

PV Sindhu was mobbed by fans at the airport as soon as she touched down in the country along-with coach Pullela Gopichand. PV Sindhu created history by beating Nozomi Okuhara in straight games in the final held in Switzerland.

PV Sindhu smiles after receiving the gold medal at the BWF World Championships

India's first badminton world champion P V Sindhu was welcomed with enthusiasm on her return to India and promised to work harder to achieve more for the country.

PV Sindhu was mobbed by fans at the airport as soon as she touched down in the country along-with coach Pullela Gopichand. PV Sindhu created history by beating Nozomi Okuhara in straight games in the final held in Switzerland.

Despite the hectic schedule she has endured, PV Sindhu had a smile on her face as she acknowledged supporters and the media at the airport.

"I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It's a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it," she said in response to questions that were thrown at her almost at the same time.

The Hyderabadi has had little time to reflect since her historic triumph. She has had a breakfast meeting with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

"I will work more hard and win many more medals," she said on questions about the plans from now given that the Olympics is less than a year away.

Sindhu was also asked about the moment she got emotional after the medal distribution ceremony. The five-time world medallist had tears in her eyes when the national anthem played. She had claimed silvers in the past two editions, besides a couple of bronze medals earlier.

"I had tears and there were a lot of emotions, it was a great moment for me. Thanks to all my fans for your blessings, your blessings have brought me here," she said.

"I would like to thank my coaches Gopi sir and Kim (Ji Hyun). They have put in a lot of effort and done a few changes in my game," she added.

Kim Ji Hyun, a former international from South Korea, joined the coaching staff earlier this year on Gopichand's recommendation.

PV Sindhu will be hoping that her form continues going into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and she can go one up in the grand event with a gold medal for India. PV Sindhu had won a silver-medal for India in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates