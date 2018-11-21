World Championship: Magnificent Mary Kom beats Wu Yu to enter quarters

other-sports

India's star boxer beats China's Wu Yu in quarters to assure herself of seventh World Champinship medal, making her tournament's most successful pugilist

India's MC Mary Kom lands a big right hand on China's Wu Yu in the quarter-finals yesterday. Pic/PTI

The celebrated MC Mary Kom yesterday became the most successful pugilist in the Women's World Championships history by assuring herself a seventh medal, while three more Indians reached the semi-finals to be assured of their maiden medals here. Mary Kom defeated China's Wu Yu 5-0 in the light flyweight (48kg) category quarter-finals to enter the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.

Three more medals for India

India's Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Sonia Chahal (57kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) also reached the semi-finals to be assured of medals. Borgohain, 21, an Asian Championships bronze medallist last year, beat Scott Kaye Frances of Australia in the quarter-finals, while Sonia, also 21, was a 4-1 split decision winner against Maecela Yeni Castenada

of Columbia.

Simranjit, 23, had a difficult fight against Amy Sara Broadhurst of Ireland but eventually won the quarter-final bout 3-1. Eight Indians took the field yesterday but four of them lost their bouts. In a bout which saw little action, Mary Kom was the better boxer with clean punches. The five judges ruled in her favour — reading 30-27, 29-28, 30-27,

29-28, 30-27.

Mary's record

Mary Kom was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor on the number of medals won before this edition. But with yesterday's win, the Manipuri became the most successful boxer in the marquee tournament.

