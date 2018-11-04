World Championships: Biles wins world floor gold to enter record books

other-sports

The American becomes the first gymnast in three decades to win a medal at each event in which she competed and matches Svetlana Khorkina's women's world record of 20 career world championship medals

Gold medallist Simone Biles (C) from the US poses for a photograph with her medal after the Floor Exercise final during the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Aspire Dome on November 3, 2018 in Doha. Pic/AFP

Simone Biles took her fourth gold medal, and shattered more records, at the world championships in Doha on Saturday as she won the individual floor exercise. The gold was her sixth medal of the week and her 14th world career gold overall.

The American becomes the first gymnast in three decades to win a medal at each event in which she competed and matches Svetlana Khorkina's women's world record of 20 career world championship medals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever